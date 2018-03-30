Welcome To Camp Ctrl: SZA Releases The New Visual For Her Track, “Broken Clocks” [Video]

SZA’s New Video For “Broken Clocks” Has Arrived

SZA has been killing the visuals for various tracks on her album Ctrl, and the latest one to be released is for one of the most beloved songs of the project, “Broken Clocks.” SZA and Dave Free–who is the President of Top Dawg Entertainment–directed the video together, and both teased it’s release on Thursday ahead of it’s release a few hours later.

The visual for “Broken Clocks” features SZA and a group of others (including Schoolboy Q) at “Camp Ctrl” doing things like jumping into the lake and roasting marshmallows. You can peep the whole video below.