Honoring A Legend: Alabama Legislature Votes Unanimously To Give Rosa Parks Her Own Holiday

The Alabama House Voted 120-0 To Establish Mrs. Rosa L. Parks Day

More than 10 years after her passing, the Alabama Legislature has voted unanimously to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks with a holiday.

Last week, the Alabama House voted 120-0 in order to establish Mrs. Rosa L. Parks Day. This will not be an official state holiday that prompts closures of Alabama’s offices and facilities, but counties and municipalities across the state can elect to observe the holiday. The honorary day chosen for the legend is December 1, which is the day Parks was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on the bus.

The move to honor Parks was led by two Black state legislators: representative Laura Hall and Senator Vivian Figures. The pair introduced the bill in both of Alabama’s chambers. After passing the measure, Alabama will officially become the fifth state to honor Parks with a holiday; Ohio and Oregon celebrate Rosa Parks Day on December 1 as well, while California and Missouri remember the civil rights icon on her birthday, February 4.

The bill has now been passed to Alabama’s governor Kay Ivey to be signed into law.