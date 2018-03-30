Saltine Sallies Are In Love With The New Roseanne But She’s Wild Problematic And The Show Doesn’t Even Slap
- By Bossip Staff
Roseanne’s reboot is breaking all sorts of records with 18 million people watching the show. Y’all Little President event called her to congratulate her because she’s a Trump supporter in real life and on the show. The right wingers are loving the attention it’s getting but the rest of the world is noticing something: Roseanne has said some really trash things. She’s dressed as Hitler, spouted Obama conspiracies and even went in on Parkland.
So, really, the show is just something for the MAGAs to rally around and feel good about their trash decisions. Well, we’re not here for that. Take a look at the dragging taking place.