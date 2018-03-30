New Music: Brittany B. Releases New Single “Luckiest Girl” [AUDIO]

Grammy Nominated Songwriter Brittany B Drops New Music

Grammy Nominated Artist/Songwriter Brittany B. wants every woman to feel like the luckiest girl in the world on her latest record. From penning songs for Ledisi to rapping with Bhad Bhabie the versatile songstress is now releasing music of her own.

“I’m so excited to release the single,” Brittany B. says of her latest offering. “I wrote this song because I thought that every woman deserves to feel like the Luckiest Girl in the world. Whether that’s from your partner, your friends, or on a special occasion. I write from personal experiences and this one was about a date I went on. Throughout the night I felt like he gave me his undivided attention and it was cool.”

Check out her single below

Brittany is currently gearing up to release her EP Urban Nostalgia.

