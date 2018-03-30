Stephon Clark Shot At Least 8 Times From Behind Or On The Side, Family To File Lawsuit

Stephon Clark’s Family Conducts Autopsy, Filing Lawsuit

The family of Stephon Clark is seeking justice in the form of an independent autopsy and a lawsuit. As previously reported Clark was killed March 18 when two officers shot him 20 times in his own backyard.

CBS News reports that his family’s lawyers told them they plan to file a federal lawsuit as soon as today over his death.

The family has since held a press conference at Southside Christian Center and released the findings of an independent autopsy. The autopsy shows that he was shot eight times from behind or the side, according to a private autopsy commissioned by his family.

At least eight of those bullets struck Stephon— with none of them entering from the front, according to an analysis by Dr. Bennet Omalu, a private medical examiner his family’s lawyer hired to conduct an independent autopsy reports The New York Times.

The medical examiner reports that he was shot four times in the lower part of his back, twice in his neck, once under an armpit and in the leg.The autopsy is being used to prove that Stephon was not a threat to officers.

The autopsy directly refutes the contention by police that Stephon was moving toward them when they gunned him down.

Stephon was funeralized yesterday and his service was live streamed nationwide. As previously reported Al Sharpton criticized the White House for calling the shooting a “local matter” with Stephon’s brother by his side.