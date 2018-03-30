Tyler, The Creator Releases “Okra” And An Accompanying Visual Calling It, “A Throwaway Song” [Video]

Tyler, The Creator Drops A New Track, And A Video For It

Tyler, The Creator has never been traditional about anything throughout his career, and it doesn’t look like he will be anytime soon. The rapper just dropped a new track titled, “OKRA” and he did so completely out of nowhere–not only that, but he released the visual at the exact same time.

In the description of the video, Mr. Creator refers to “OKRA” as a “throwaway song,” but fans seem to agree that this song is a complete winner. Catch the visual for the new track in it’s entirety below.