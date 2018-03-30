Swirly Sequel: Source Says “It Wouldn’t Surprise Anyone If Kylie Gave Stormi Another Sibling Very Soon”

Could Kylie Jenner Be Planning Another Pregnancy Already?

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner loves being a young mom . The reality starlet has already posted quite a few photos of her newborn Stormi Webster, but a new report about Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott suggests the pair may be working on a sequel sooner rather than later.

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Kylie’s been working hard to shed her pregnancy pounds, even if it’s meant facing criticism for wearing a waist trainer.

But despite posting up goals for the summer, Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott is said to be extremely supportive about her bawwwwdy.

summer goals 😏 #tb A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

“She looks and feels great!” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Travis reassures her there’s no need to hide her body.” Although the Life of Kylie star, 20, is still sporting sweatpants because “it’s just comfortable,” she’s dropped more than 20 pounds with the help of a waist trainer since welcoming daughter Stormi on February 1. As a new mom, and in better shape than ever, Jenner has never been happier. “Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie,” the insider adds. “She’s a very hands-on mom.” Kylie, 20, and Scott, 25, are “in a very good place” in their relationship and enjoying parenthood, the pal adds. While the couple have no plans to tie the knot or move in together, “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon.”

She just came out of hiding last month. Does this mean Kylie could go missing again soon?

What do you think about the idea of Kylie possibly becoming a mom of multiple kids before she can even legally drink?