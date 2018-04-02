Everybody’s FED UP With Fake Tough KD & His Peasy-Headed Shenanigans

- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Can’t Stand Fake Tough KD & It’s Hilarious

Twitter has absolutely HAD IT with fake tough superstar Kevin Durant‘s peasy-headed shenanigans that basically consist of endless f-boy antics, an undying refusal to brush his hair and record number of ejections currently fueling the “Everybody Hates KD” wave across the internet.

Peep the very necessary Twitter flaming of fake tough KD on the flip.

    Feature photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

