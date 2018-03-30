Feeling This Get Up? Taraji P. Henson Wears White Bathrobe To The ‘Acrimony’ Premiere

Are you feeling this get up???

Taraji P. Henson Attends The “Acrimony” Premiere

Taraji P. Henson can do no wrong—even when she looks like she just got out of a hot shower. The actress attended the premiere for her new film Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony” in New York in what seemingly was a bathrobe…

the get up is actually an expensive Roberto Cavalli dress custom-made for her.

Looks comfy, right?

She also paired it with some Louboutin heels and posed with her costars Ajiona Alexus, Crystie Stewart, Lyriq Bent, Taraji P. Henson, Ptosha Storey, Antonio Madison and Tyler Perry.

You tell us; are you feeling Taraji’s “Acrimony” premiere look?

More on the flip.