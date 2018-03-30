These Two Big A$$ WWE Wrestlers Look Like Usher Clones And It’s Hilarious As Hell

Usher Lookalikes Tear Up Twitter

The Ealy Twins are a tag team in WWE’s NXT division and they’ve been in the game for a few years. However, they’ve reached the popularity of some of their counterparts until now. One IG pic of the twins in shades and leather jackets have popped up on Twitter with EVERYONE at first thinking they were Swoll Raymond. How does this happen?

Dawg I was like “when did Usher start wrestling?” 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sSfVGEURfK — No. XVII (@rbelk_94) March 30, 2018

Take a look at the hilarious reactions to these twins and how much they look like they’re ready to let it burn in the ring. Get it? See what we did there?