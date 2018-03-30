Tyler Perry’s Spicy Wig-Scorcher “Acrimony” Dropped Today & Already Has Twitter In A TIZZY

- By Bossip Staff
“Acrimony” Is Blowing Up Black Twitter

Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman with colored contacts and that scorned woman is Taraji P. Henson who goes ALL THE WAY AWF on her dirty dog hubby (based on the trailer) in Tyler Perry’s latest wig-scorcher Acrimony that has Black Twitter in a TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over “Acrimony” on the flip.

    Feature image courtesy of Lionsgate/Tyler Perry studios

