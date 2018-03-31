Hate It Or Love It? LHHNY’s MariahLynn Drops “Tab Reloaded” Ft. Remy Ma [VIDEO]

Reality Starlet & Rapper Drops New Music Video Featuring LHHNY Co-Star Remy Ma

“Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Remy Ma and Mariahlynn come together to over their love of flossing for the pint sized blonde’s new music video.

The two reality star baddies rap about their love of the finer things in the Mariahlynn’s new single “Tab Reloaded.”

The video features Mariahlynn – in a variety of sexy outfits – enjoying shopping sprees with her girls, turning up in the club, and chilling with Remy Ma outside of a luxury super car.

