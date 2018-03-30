Bye Bihhh: Human Pop-Up Ad Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Race

Stacey Dash Pulls Out Of Congressional Race One Month After Joining

Well good riddance! Stacey Dash, who hasn’t done anything productive in life since her role in Clueless, is withdrawing her congressional bid, a representative for the actress confirmed to CNN on Friday.

“After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” she said in an email statement to CNN. The news comes only one month after the outspoken Republican filed paperwork to run.

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live. I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.” Well, alrighty then, ma’am. Dash also added, “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family. I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.” The district she was going to run for includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, which has long been represented by a Democrat–it overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, 83%-12%.

Stacey says she pulled out of the race for the well being of her family but, for once, we have to thank her for withdrawing too. Even though she would have lost anyway, which would have been incredibly satisfying. Either way….byyyeeee bihhh!!