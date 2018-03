Salute Your Skoits: Sidechick Whisperer SZA Took Us To Camp & Sparked Twitter Hysteria

This new Broken clocks music video was nice asf. @sza did her thing. ๐Ÿ”ฅ We got @ScHoolboyQ serving up that good good.๐Ÿด We got @abdashsoul hugged up.๐Ÿ’ We got @isaiahrashad out hear in the cut.๐Ÿ™‹๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ We got @jayrock out hear about to save a life. ๐ŸŠ๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ@TopDawgEnt pic.twitter.com/QV8wNFgtkd — ๐Ÿ‘ฝ (@QuietAlien_) March 30, 2018

SZA’s “Broken Clocks” Video Sparks Twitter Intrigue

We love super cool sidechick whisperer SZA and rock with her easy, breezy, beautiful R&Hippie movement that shined through on her new “Broken Clocks” video that stirred up endless Twitter chitter-chatter on a very busy night in music.

Ok this was the best part of SZA's "Broken Clocks" video lmao. pic.twitter.com/D9KXLcO4Tm — Jair Bighead Brown (@2000Reflex) March 30, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over SZA’s new video on the flip.