Papa Petty: Mathew Knowles Says He “Laughed So Hard” When He Saw Video Of Solange Attacking Jay-Z [VIDEO]

Mathew Knowles Tells Wendy Williams About How He Reacted To The Video Of Solange Cornering Jay Z In The Elevator

In case you missed it, Mathew Knowles went on “The Wendy Show” this week to promote his new book and Wendy asked him about how he reacted when he saw the video of Solange attacking Jay Z in The Standard Hotel elevator. His answer? He laughed!

“I laughed so hard because if you know Solange, that’s Solange. You just never know what you’re going to get. She’s the firecracker and Beyonce would just be over in the corner quiet like, ‘When y’all finished, just let me know.’

Do you think Mathew was being shady or just giving an honest answer?