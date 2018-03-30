Congrats! NFL Player Richard Sherman Marries His Longtime Love Ashley Moss

Richard Sherman Marries Ashley Moss

Richard Sherman and his longtime love/baby’s mother have finally tied the knot.

The cornerback who’s preparing to start for the San Francisco 49ers, married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss, in a beachside ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

The nuptials took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Canta and was also a reunion of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defensive line.

“Grateful to share this moment with so many incredible people,” wrote Sherman. “Been an amazing trip so far.”

Ashley and Richard have two children and have been together since at least 2014.

Congrats to the happy couple!

More pics from their beautiful ceremony on the flip.