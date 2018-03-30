Chompdown Confirmed? Multiple Insiders Swear Sanaa Lathan Was Indeed Becky With The Sharp Teeth

Sanaa Lathan Biting Beyonce Rumors Persist

Even though she denies it…it’s looking more and more like Sanaa Lathan is the toothy culprit that sank her teeth into Beyonce’s face.

Tiffany Haddish apparently gave more damning details about the incident to a Florida audience months before any of us were privy to the vampiric activity of that night. Vulture confirms that Tattletale Tiffany used the incident as material at a stand-up gig she did in Jacksonville back in January. A source who was on-site for the show confirms that Tiffany said the actress in question used to date French Montana. And we all remember that phase…

To top all that off, it appears that the bite wasn’t even Sanaa’s first offense of the night. In fact, Sanaa was allegedly ALSO the same mystery actress Tiffany Haddish described getting too hands-on with Jay-Z, before Beyonce stepped up and asserted her status.

Well, now we know that “other stuff” that happened. Apparently, when Bey approached with that defensive “hands off my man” energy, Sanaa brushed it off and embraced Bey by giving her a jokey “love bite” on the chin. Unfortunately, it was pretty aggressive and painful for Bey — who we all know claimed “That b*tch is on drugs.”

And Tiffany wasn’t the only one who noticed. An anonymous partygoer reports to Page Six that the scene was pretty dramatic and halted lots of folks in their tracks.

“It was a big thing in the moment at the party, everyone was talking about how anyone would dare to do that.”

Sheesh. Needless to say, Sanaa’s people have refused to comment on any of this. SMH.

Man, Sanaa’s summer is about to be ROUGH with these rumors swirling around her name and a new Beyonce tour hitting the road…

Getty/Instagram