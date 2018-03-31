Paid A Pretty Penny For The Pum Pum: 26-Year-Old Woman Auctions Off Virginity For $1.5 Million To A Hollywood Actor [Video]

Woman Fed Up With Men Decides To Auction Off Virginity for $1.5 Million

A 26-year-old woman from London who goes by “Jasmin” reportedly has auctioned off her virginity for $1.5 million to an unknown famous Hollywood actor.

According to reports, Jasmin was “unhappy with not meeting a man that measured up to her standards”, so she decided to auction off her virginity through a popular escort site “Cinderella Escorts”.

“I really respect ladies who are traditional and want to wait for sex after marriage. I was one of them. I really wanted to wait for the right one. But I don’t want to wait any longer. So I chose another way which will make me happy. I am sure about my decision.” Jasmin states.

A rep from Cinderella Escorts said that Jasmin can “back out of the deal at any point, adding that he will personally see to her safety.”