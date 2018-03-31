So Sad: Mother Pleads Guilty To Beating Toddler To Death After He Wet The Bed

Woman Pleads Guilty To Beating Son To Death For Wetting Bed

A South Dakota woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death struck a deal with prosecutors.

Katrina Shangreaux, 30, plead guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2016 slaying of her son, Kylen Shangreaux.

In a statement, Shangreaux said she lost her temper after she came home early to find the toddler had wet his bed. She admitted to hitting him multiple times with a belt, throwing him to the ground and kicking him in the midsection.She also claimed that she got angrier and lost control when he “gave her a sideways look” and stopped after she “realized how badly she had injured him.”

Her lawyer says that alcohol and pain medication are to blame for her actions.

Shangreaux and her mother reportedly called for help after the child fell to the ground and soiled himself as they tried to give him apple juice. They cleaned up his blood and feces before calling 911.By the time the toddler arrived at the hospital, he’d been dead for about four hours, said the physician who treated him.An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma. The doctor who conducted the autopsy said old and new bruises covered about 70 percent of his body.

Shangreaux could face life in prison for the crime.