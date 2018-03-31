Wouldn’t Be A Shock: Is R. Kelly’s Collection Of Underage And Barely Legal “Pets” Really A Front For A High-Power Sex Trafficking Ring??

R. Kelly’s “Cult” Rumored To Be Sex Trafficking Ring

By now, everyone and their mama knows that R. Kelly has been sexually exploiting young Black girls for decades — whether they’ll openly admit it or not. But what no one is quite clear on is how he’s managed to get away with it for so long while damn near flaunting it in the public’s face for so long.

Well, a blind item recently posted on Crazy Days and Nights recently posted a pretty spot-on item that seemed to hint toward Kelly’s collection of brainwashed young beauties stationed at various homes in the Atlanta area that we all found out about late last year.

The tip claims that the reason Kellz has been getting away with this so easily since waaaaay back in the day when he was marrying 15-year-old R&B sensations and writing songs about teen girls smashing grown men for them to sing…is all because he’s not the only powerful man who takes advantage of the young women he allegedly has in captivity. And Kellz is paid handsomely in exchange:

Want to have sex with a female teen who is barely a teen? Want her to be experienced? Want to make sure you are not arrested? Is it no wonder this former A list singer stays in demand and is not blacklisted for his past? It is because he provides a service to other singers/rappers/celebrities and politicians. They come to wherever he is living and get to spend an hour or a night with one of the string of teens he has groomed. He still sings and still gets really good songs because of this side gig. He also knows he won’t get arrested because of the people taking advantage of his services and also he knows that if he sticks to teens of color, the police and parents tend to turn the other way. Currently he only has six teens, but he is looking to expand, but needs a bigger place and also needs to remain in the same city because it is where his customers have the most influence. Yes, that was the CEO of a top 50 company out with one of the singer’s groomed teens. Why yes, that was this old, permanent A list mostly movie actor out with one of them too.

SMH. This is complete hearsay at this point with no names or concrete facts to back it up. But it would make sense as to how he’s been so openly preying on teenage women for most of our lives without truly facing any repercussions.

