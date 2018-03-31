Be Careful With Me: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Blast Bartier Cardi For Allegedly Biting Bars And Using A Ghostwriter For New Single
- By Bossip Staff
Did Cardi B Get Exposed For Using A Ghostwriter On Her New Single?
Cardi B dropped the newest single from her upcoming debut album Invasion Of Privacy this week, and the song “Be Careful” is currently getting great reviews and blazing up the charts. Everyone seems to love the single, except for Nicki Minaj’s “Barbz”. The Barbz allegedly did some digging and discovered a short video from 2017 of songwriter/producer Jordan Thorpe rapping the lyrics for “Be Careful” word for word. “Same exact beat, same exact lyrics. can you address why @lifeofthePARDI was already rapping “Be Careful” on IG last year? @iamcardib,” someone tweeted.