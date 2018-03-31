Jesus Take The Collection Plate: Megachurch Pastor Charged With Money Laundering, Wire Fraud And Stealing Millions

Megachurch Pastor Accused Of Swindling Congregation Out Of Millions

Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell and his business partner are being accused of allegedly selling nearly $3.5 million worth of “worthless” Chinese bonds to 29 edlerly congregation members of his megachurch “Windsor Village United Methodist”.

Members allegedly spent life savings and even liquidated their annuities. to invest in the bonds that have been defaulted since the 1930’s. According to court documents, Caldwell told his members to “remain faithful and that they would receive their money” but no one received a dime. He also allegedly used religious references to “give investors hope they would soon be repaid.” The men also allegedly used the money to pay the mortgage on the pastor’s home in Houston.

Pastor Caldwell and his business partner are facing six counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.