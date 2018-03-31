Travis Scott Is Suing A Car Dealership That He Says Finessed Him Out Of $70,000

Travis Scott Is Suing The People Who Were Supposed To Get Him A Lambo

According to reports from TMZ, Travis Scott got all the way finessed out of $70,000 for a Lambo that never really existed. All of this is according to a new lawsuit filed by the rapper wand autotune aficionado.

The new father is suing Richard Martinez, VIP Services and Jorge Maldonado, claiming they were all working together in order to swindle him out of his tens of thousands of dollars. TMZ obtained documents that reportedly show Travis saying he wanted to buy a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan from Maldonado. He then hired Martinez and his VIP Services to broker a deal, which is where things went left.

Travis explained that he trusted Martinez because he is said to have brokered dozens of deals for high-profile figures, including his baby mama’s clan, the Kardashians. In order to close the deal, Travis claims that Martinez told him to wire a $70k deposit–Travis obliged, but after months went by with no sign of any Lambo, suspicious grew.

Scott apparently suspects Maldonado was paid to bring him to Martinez ,so he could then pull off the scam. He’s suing the pair to get his money back.