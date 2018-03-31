Tweet Through It: The Weeknd Released Music And It Has Everybody And They Mama In Their Feelings

The Weeknd’s New Music Has Everybody In Their Feelings

The Weekend dropped a project out of the blue on Friday, and it’s giving everyone some serious mixed emotions. Pretty fresh from his breakup with Selena Gomez, a lot of Abel fans are excited to hear the singer back in his element making heart-wrenching music, but mostly people are just really, really sad.

As can be expected, The Weeknd beautifully articulating the fact that he’s in his feelings got everyone who listened to the new project, My Dear Melancholy, in their emotions, too. Naturally, the first thing those sad people did was go to Twitter to talk with everyone else about how sad they were.

Take a look at how everyone was tweeting through their emotional journey while listening to The Weeknd’s latest release.

The Weeknd's project got me missing an ex I never had. — tiller (@BrysonTlIIer) March 31, 2018