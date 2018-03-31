Pure Comedy: Magic Johnson Joins Conan O’Brien For A Game Of Horse [Video]

Magic Johnson Beats Conan Playing Horse

Magic Johnson hasn’t been on the court for a professional basketball game in a while, but that doesn’t mean his skills aren’t still top notch….or, at least better than Conan O’Brien. The Hall of Famer took it to the court with Conan to play a game of horse and as probably anyone could guess, the former NBA player wins by a landslide. But it’s hilarious to watch, nonetheless.