All Sorry’s Matter? Hulk Hogan Says He Should Apologize To All Wrestlers, Not Just Black, For Saying N-Word [Video]

Hulk Hogan Wants To Apologize To White People For Saying N-Word

Headazz-of-fame WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan is now as infamous as he is famous. Years ago he was caught on camera saying “ni**er” freely and got dragged back to ECW.

After being kicked out of the WWE, the Hulk is now looking to be reinstated according to TMZ, but before that happens, fellow grappler Mark Henry believes he needs to apologize to the Black folks in the WWE.

Hulk, well, he thinks that’s too specific…

No. There is no reason to apologize to white wrestlers. They are the ones attacked by racist slurs. SMH.