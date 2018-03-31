Ooooh, I Can’t Believe It: T-Pain Launches Wiscansin University Merch Along With A Fake School Website

It’s hard to believe T-Pain’s 2008 track with Lil Wayne, “Can’t Believe It,” is already a decade old.

On the track, T-Pain famously rhymed “mansion” with “Wiscansin,” and changed the entire game, along with the English language. Wiscansin clearly isn’t a “real” word…or place, rather, but the location now has real merchandise and a fake university to go along with the infamous lyric.