Ooooh, I Can’t Believe It: T-Pain Launches Wiscansin University Merch Along With A Fake School Website
T-Pain’s Latest Merch Is 10 Years In The Making
It’s hard to believe T-Pain’s 2008 track with Lil Wayne, “Can’t Believe It,” is already a decade old.
On the track, T-Pain famously rhymed “mansion” with “Wiscansin,” and changed the entire game, along with the English language. Wiscansin clearly isn’t a “real” word…or place, rather, but the location now has real merchandise and a fake university to go along with the infamous lyric.
On Friday, Mr. Pain announced a line of new clothing, and proceeded to launch the fake Wiscansin University, complete with a website–their slogan is very punnily, “taking the Pain out of college.” The seven-piece collection of Wiscansin merchandise consists of two t-shirts, two hoodies, a fitted hat and a coffee mug. Each of the pieces feature the word Wiscansin across the front in red, while the mug reads, “This is some bulls**t.”