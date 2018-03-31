Braxton Battle: Did Tamar Braxton Force Toni To Boot Traci From The Family Tour Over Her Trashing Vince On TV?

Traci Braxton Kicked Off Tour With Toni And Tamar

As you’ve probably already heard by now, Tamar is big mad at her sisters for trash-talking her soon-to-be-ex-husband on-air on the family reality show, Braxton Family Values. She supposedly feels like they have gone out of their way to make him look like a monster this season, and as such, isn’t too keen on anyone…except Toni.

Toni booked two of her younger siblings, Tamar and Traci, as opening acts on her upcoming “Sex & Cigarettes” tour. The move was meant to be promo each of their own respective upcoming albums. But it looks like the strain of the sisters clashing isn’t something Toni was looking forward to taking on the road with her.

According to TMZ, Traci got booted from the bill this week, with no official reason given for the sudden switchup. Traci knows that Toni was interested in giving her the chance to perform some of her new songs in front of a large crowd, so she doesn’t believe it was Toni’s sole decision. And of course, sources connected to the Braxtons believe Tamar orchestrated her sister getting cut from the tour.

Tamar denies having anything to do with getting Traci canned.

Hmm…what do you believe is going on here?

Getty/Splash