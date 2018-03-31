Video Surfaces Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. And Her Father As Their Baby Screams In The Background

Video Shows Fabolous Threatening Emily B. And Her Father

SMH. Even more detail has surfaced in the ongoing Fabolous and Emily B. domestic drama.

TMZ got their hands on a pretty disturbing video of the incident where Fabolous returned home to find Emily’s father and brother at his home, allegedly retrieving guns from the property so they could not be used against her. In the video, you can clearly hear Fab cursing at and threatening Emily’s father, saying “I got a bullet for you.” He also aggressively moves toward Emily on two occasions, sending her running back in fear. He also appears to have a sharp object of some sort in his hand at the time, but what it is remains unclear.

Take a look:

This video is pretty damning, and definitely depicts an incident of abuse. So far, no word from Fab on this new development.

WireImage/Getty