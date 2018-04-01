No Diplomatic Immunity: Juelz Santana Now Looking At Fed Time For Dip-Setting On Luggage Filled With Drugs And Weapons

Juelz Now Set To face Federal Drugs And Weapons Charges After State Dropped Case

Juelz just can’t catch a break. It has been reported that the Harlem rapper is now facing federal charges stemming from ditching his luggage containing a gun and drugs at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month.

Juelz initially faced state charges but the charges were soon dropped as a sign of deference to the feds who are set to prosecute the rapper to the fullest extent. He pleaded not guilty to gun and drug charges levied against him but remains in jail until pending hearings.