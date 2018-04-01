So Sad : Mother Charged With Attempted Murder For Trying To Decapitate Autistic Son With Hand Saw

Woman Charged For Trying To Decapitate Autistic Son With Saw

Kristina Petrie, 46, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse after she took a saw to the back of her 11-year-old autistic son’s neck

Police said her other 11-year-old son returned home from school to find his younger brother crying and his mother alternating between fits of laughter and tears. The 11-year-old went upstairs to his room, and was met by his saw-wielding mother who asked why he wasn’t doing his homework. She then raised the saw and chased her son, pinning him down to the ground.

The woman then allegedly “jammed” the saw’s teeth into the back of her son’s neck area, “moving it back and forth multiple times.”Petrie called her husband and admitted to attacking the child and was taken to a hospital where she told the staff that she felt “overwhelmed” and like she “was not doing enough to help her children with their autism.”

She was afraid her sons would “grow up to be a burden to society” and believed they “needed to die,” according to the report.