Plot Twist: Off Duty Cop Shot And Killed By Man Who Pulled Him Over Pretending To Be A Cop

Off Duty Cop Killed By Man Pretending To Be A Cop

Police officer Phillip Meacham was shot and killed while off-duty in Hopkinsville, Kentucky by a man who impersonated a cop.

The suspect , James Decoursey, attempted to pull Meacham over and shot him. Decoursey allegedly shot at Meacham, then fled on foot before stealing and driving off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck. The 38-year-old Meacham was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

Hopkinsville officers released a warning saying that Decoursey was armed and dangerous. Knowing the suspect would attempt to escape via the interstate, Tennessee Highway Patrol was alerted and active in the search.

After a confrontation with authorities in Tennessee the next day, Decoursey was shot and pronounced dead.

Meacham was a member of the Hopkinsville Police Department since May 2017 and with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department for 14 years before that.