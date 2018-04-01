Pray For Peace : Should Tank Put Them Paws On The Potty Mouf’ed Pastor That Questioned His Pum-Pum Preference?
Tank And “Cussing Pastor” On The Verge Of Fisticuffs?
Tank and the crew touched on the controversial “Cussing Pastor” on their hit BET talkshow “Man Cave” and it seems like the man of God wasn’t a fan. He took to instagram to verbally bash Tank and for speaking on his language and question his sexuality. take a look at the social media exchange between the two and decide for yourself if the pastor is overreacting.
BET you use me for numbers on your new show ManCave, featuring that idiot Tank that does not know weather to like Pussy and titties or not. The position of pastor does not take away the man’s natural desire for a woman, but it may appear that way to a man that may not have the natural desire for a woman. You stated on air I cuss from the pulpit and I do not. But if you want to know who The Cussing Pastor is and what I’m about bring a real man into the ManCave
I just saw that bullshit promo for tonight’s BET’s Man Cave where im@being discussed. You place my picture and a fan’s pic on@your screen but they don’t know what the fuck they’re talking about. So to Tank you want to know who The Cussing Pastor is and what I’m about, don’t make the coward move and talk behind my bank invite me on the show. I sent you a message with my personal number on it. I know white folk own you but at least have the balls to address me face to face.
Well Durrell, or can I call you Tank like your fans do? First of all it’s self righteous idiots like you that’s making me famous and creating a brand that I didn’t ask for. Mad I’m not you national who need content for your shows have made me a media sensation,and after 35!years in the broadcast game I thank you. But you traditionally minded church folk refuse to see that the reason you not drawing people to Christ is the fact that as fishermen of Christ you are trying to clean@the fish before you catch them, and you’re using old bait that no longer work. You stated I cuss from the pulpit which is incorrect but I give Raw Truth that the world is longing for. It was unfair to speak on me without having your fact straight but then you’re just a singer not a journalist.as for me liking titties and pussy I DO, and if your pastor don’t like titties and pussy on a woman@he must like boy titties and boy pussy. And for you to get upset over me as a man liking them, makes me wonder if you like pussy and titties on a woman. Now if you really want the truth@to@come out the ManCave, I sent you my personal cell@number, or you can email me at thaddeus.matthews@gmail.com you name the date and place and I’ll be there. I also see on April 21 you@will@be 100 miles from memphis I invite you into my Cave that Friday night for a one on@one.