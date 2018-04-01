April Fools Or Nah? : Did Anthony Davis Finally Decide To Say Bye Bye To The Bushy Brow Or Was It B.S.? [Video]

NBA 2K16 Red Carpet: NBA Superstars Curry, Harden, and Davis.Picture by: Splash News

Did Anthony Davis Finally Ditch “The Brow”?

NBA superstar Anthony Davis has made his unwillingness to shave his unibrow off very clear over the years so it’s surprising to see the footage of the 25-year-old post a video on his instagram account doing just that.

In the video, he can be heard stating that he’s a ‘new AD’ and ‘new Brow’ while raising the razor to his eyebrow area, then immediately the camera cuts off before he adjusts it to show a cleaned up and neat set of brows. Given the timing of the video (April Fools) and Davis’ history of social media pranks its hard to say whether or not the footage is legit or just another joke.