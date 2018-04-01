LeBron James Hops On Stage With A Tray Of Shots For Justin Timberlake At His Cleveland Concert

LeBron Hops On Stage At Justin Timberlake’s Show

Justin Timberlake performed for a sold-out crowd at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night–but the craziest moment for fans was when the “Senorita” singer brought LeBron James on stage.

The night before, Timberlake attended Friday night’s Cavs game in support of LeBron, and the two were having some fun with each other on the sidelines between shots. James broke Michael Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game Friday night–so it was a momentous occasion all around.

The Cavalier posted videos of the night, saying in his caption, “it’s only right I come pay it back tonight when u show out! Let’s work!” And the ball player did exactly that. LeBron didn’t only attend the Timberlake concert on Saturday night, though, he also hopped on stage and the friends did shots.

James had been posting videos all day on his IG story of him jamming to some old Timberlake songs, so it’s safe to say he had a good time. People in Cleveland seemed pretty stoked to see a surprise LeBron appearance, too.

Tonight @KingJames went on stage and delivered a tray full of shots to @jtimberlake and his dancers….gotta love the land — Madison (@Maddie_Linz) April 1, 2018