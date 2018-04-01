That’s It?! 1 Baton Rouge Officer Fired For Alton Sterling Killing, Second Gets 3-Day Suspension

"Officer Blane Salamoni has been terminated from the Baton Rouge Police Department, effective today." Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announces the termination of Officer Blane Salamoni, three-day suspension of Officer Howie Lake in shooting death of Alton Sterling. pic.twitter.com/kfNIyBl5uV — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 30, 2018

Baton Rouge Officer Fired For Alton Sterling Shooting

The two officers involved in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling have been “disciplined.” One police officer, Blane Salamoni, was fired Friday for shooting Sterling.

The New York Times reports that Salamoni was fired after the department released new footage of Sterling’s death showing Officer Salamoni cursing at Sterling and repeatedly slamming him into a car.

Officer Howie Lake II is then seen tasing Sterling while Salomoni threatens to shoot him with a gun pointed at his head. Mind you, police initially said that the body cam footage didn’t exist.

BREAKING: This is the body camera video from Baton Rouge police Officer Blane Salamoni, who shot & killed Alton Sterling. It was just aired by @WAFB – Officer Salamoni was fires today, he refused to answer all questions at his disciplinary hearing, on the advice of his attorney pic.twitter.com/ZiLR8e8ZmR — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 30, 2018

Lake II has been suspended for three days.

The “disciplinary action” comes after both state and federal officials declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.

Chief Murphy of the Baton Rouge Police department has released a statement on the firing saying;

“These actions were not minor deviations from policy and they contributed to the outcome that resulted in the death of another human being.”

SMH, this is nowhere near the kind of justice Alton Sterling’s family needs.

What do YOU think about the latest development in the Alton Sterling case?