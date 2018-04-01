That’s It?! 1 Baton Rouge Officer Fired For Alton Sterling Killing, Second Gets 3-Day Suspension
Baton Rouge Officer Fired For Alton Sterling Shooting
The two officers involved in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling have been “disciplined.” One police officer, Blane Salamoni, was fired Friday for shooting Sterling.
The New York Times reports that Salamoni was fired after the department released new footage of Sterling’s death showing Officer Salamoni cursing at Sterling and repeatedly slamming him into a car.
Officer Howie Lake II is then seen tasing Sterling while Salomoni threatens to shoot him with a gun pointed at his head. Mind you, police initially said that the body cam footage didn’t exist.
Lake II has been suspended for three days.
The “disciplinary action” comes after both state and federal officials declined to bring criminal charges against the officers.
Chief Murphy of the Baton Rouge Police department has released a statement on the firing saying;
“These actions were not minor deviations from policy and they contributed to the outcome that resulted in the death of another human being.”
SMH, this is nowhere near the kind of justice Alton Sterling’s family needs.
