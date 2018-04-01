A Tale Of Two Brows: Anthony Davis Shaved Off His Unibrow And All The Wimminz Went Wild

Anthony Davis Shaves Off Unibrow And Has The Ladies Flockin’

Anthony Davis might have shaved off his unibrow.

The baller–who’s signature look, slogan, and merch are all surrounded by his singular eyebrow–posted a video of him supposedly shaving off the middle of his bushy brow. It looks pretty real, but since it was posted the day before April Fool’s Day, people don’t fully believe the change yet.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

The people have spoken, time for a little change… pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

Whether or not Davis fully shaved his signifying feature is still up in the air, but one thing is for sure–women are going wild for Anthony’s new look with double the brow.

It’s crazy to see what a little manscaping can do. Hopefully the unibrow is really gone and this isn’t an elaborate April Fools Day joke sponsored by Redbull, who conveniently have a towel draped prominently over his shoulder for the stunt.

Check out how women responded to the change on Twitter.