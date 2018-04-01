Creepy In Love: Blac Chyna’s Cradle-Robbing Canoodleship Is STILL Fueling Endless Slander

omg blac chyna such a good mom hanging out with her kid pic.twitter.com/2XcezvH2hr — Bills (@BiIls5) March 29, 2018

Blac Chyna’s Creepy Canoodleship Is Shattering Twitter

Creepy cradle-robber Blac Chyna is STILL frolicking around with 18-year-old Rap-something YBN Almighty Jay in quite possibly the strangest romantic development in Hollyweird that continues to stir up never-ending slander across the whole entire internet.

When it’s past your sons bedtime pic.twitter.com/O4GC0xaDEL — Reem (@itisreeem_) March 29, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over Mommy Chyna’s cradle-robbing canoodleship the flip.