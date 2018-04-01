Creepy In Love: Blac Chyna’s Cradle-Robbing Canoodleship Is STILL Fueling Endless Slander

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Blac Chyna’s Creepy Canoodleship Is Shattering Twitter

Creepy cradle-robber Blac Chyna is STILL frolicking around with 18-year-old Rap-something YBN Almighty Jay in quite possibly the strangest romantic development in Hollyweird that continues to stir up never-ending slander across the whole entire internet.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over Mommy Chyna’s cradle-robbing canoodleship the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by T. Maidana/Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus