Creepy In Love: Blac Chyna’s Cradle-Robbing Canoodleship Is STILL Fueling Endless Slander
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Blac Chyna’s Creepy Canoodleship Is Shattering Twitter
Creepy cradle-robber Blac Chyna is STILL frolicking around with 18-year-old Rap-something YBN Almighty Jay in quite possibly the strangest romantic development in Hollyweird that continues to stir up never-ending slander across the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over Mommy Chyna’s cradle-robbing canoodleship the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by T. Maidana/Splash News