Hit & Run! Police SUV Runs Over 61-Yr-Old Woman At Stephon Clark Protest “Back Away!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
(GETTY)
While protesting in Northern California yesterday, Wanda Cleveland was run over by a police officer who had told the protesters to “back away” from his vehicle. Witnesses tried to report the incident and SUV info to the California Highway Patrol but say they say refused to file a report. Cleveland was rushed to a local hospital and the extent of her injuries have not been reported.