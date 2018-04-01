Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Floss Their Beach Bawwwdies In Miami

- By Bossip Staff
Dwyane Wade & wife Gabrielle Union exit Pre Emmy event hand and hand.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Happy Back In Miami

Dwyane Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat this season and it’s proven to be a sweet homecoming for him and wife Gabrielle Union, who shared a photo of the pair sunning in their swimwear this weekend along with the caption “Home.”

Home 🌴🌴🌴👫🏾 @dwyanewade #miamiliving🌴

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Such a stunning couple.

Looks like Gabs is glad to be back hanging with her basketball wives homies in Miami too.

