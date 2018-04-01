Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Floss Their Beach Bawwwdies In Miami
Dwyane Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat this season and it’s proven to be a sweet homecoming for him and wife Gabrielle Union, who shared a photo of the pair sunning in their swimwear this weekend along with the caption “Home.”
Such a stunning couple.
Looks like Gabs is glad to be back hanging with her basketball wives homies in Miami too.