Bye NeNe! Sheree Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Was Brutally Bullied During The #RHOA Reunion

Sheree Whitfield Talks RHOA Reunion, Says Kim Zolciak Was Bullied

Sheree Whitfield is speaking on that explosive three-part RHOA Reunion that’s set to air very soon. As previously reported it shows the ladies facing off in particular with Kim Zolciak who was reportedly “out for blood” during the show and clashed with NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

According to Kim’s friend Sheree however, Kim was unfairly bullied by her cast mates.

“It was a huge bullying thing and I just felt like t got very out of hand,” said Sheree to E News. “Kim, she’s definitely a trooper. She stood there and she stood her ground and she will go back and forth with them. She’s this type of ‘I’ll never let them see me sweat’—I didn’t know she was sweating till afterward.”

She also added that the women of RHOA displayed “mean girl” behavior when they went after Kim.

“When you go back and look at in retrospect that was very mean girl, that was very bully like. It was so toxic and so bad.”

Kim herself has also spoken on the reunion and she’s clarifying that she did NOT walk off set because she couldn’t take the heat fro her cast mates, her segment was simply over.

I was finished taping I didn’t “walk off the set” https://t.co/q7uOTjPeff — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) April 1, 2018

Suuuuure thing Kim!

