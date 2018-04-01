Can You Blame Him? Joel Embiid Woke Up From Surgery And Went Straight To Tweeting Rihanna

Joel Embiid Ain’t Done Trying To Get At Rihanna

Joel Embiid is a wildcard, and that was only amplified post-surgery on some pain meds.

The 76ers player was watching some basketball in his hospital bed a few hours after he got surgery to repair the orbital fracture he suffered earlier in the week. He expressed that he was looking for something to take his mind of the pain, and The Jayhawks vs the Villanova Wildcats wasn’t doing it for him. It’s this lack of entertainment that led to Embiid sending some tweets to a woman he’s been trying to court for forever.

Babe are you single or nah? @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

“Process” stop… I thought you were an ALL STAR https://t.co/MyZk9Lv5wg — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Yep, you guessed it. Joel is STILL trying to get a chance with Rihanna–but can you blame him? Maybe it’s the pain meds, maybe it’s Fenty’s new Body Lava…

Rihanna teases Fenty Beauty's first body product called Body Lava. pic.twitter.com/gdCDA0OFAV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 27, 2018

Robyn is staring into ALL OF OUR SOULS!!! Joel is just as weak as all of us when it comes to the hypnotizing stare of Ms. Fenty.

Embiid has made his fondness of Rihanna public in the past, but also previously announced that he was done shooting his shot, in a story about a “famous girl” that ended up being the singer.

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

It looks like even as an All Star, Joel still wants Rihanna. At least he has good taste.