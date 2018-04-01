Everyone Is Loving On Vivian Eyo-Ephraim, ASOS’ Curvaceous And Melaniny Swimsuit Model Snack

ASOS Is Changing The Game With Their Representation In Models

Online retailer ASOS is getting a lot of love for their latest choice in bikini models.

Vivian Eyo-Ephraim is the latest model to go viral, and it’s due to both her beautiful looks and the representation that comes from her being featured on the site. Not only is Ephraim’s skin flowing with melaniny goodness, but her plus-size figure doubles down on how important it is to see models like her modeling–especially swimsuits.

Girls immediately took to Twitter to express how excited they were to see such a breathtakingly real woman represented wearing a bright yellow bikini.

Ephraim herself spoke to Metro.co.uk about her modeling experience and why representation is so important. She told the publication: “The world is a very diverse place and it’s important that consumers see brands representing and recognizing all ethnicities, shapes and sizes, we want to see ourselves represented and celebrated and recognized…I think it’s incredibly important to start re-defining what is the norm, and start celebrating our individuality…”

She continues, “The modeling world is still so new to me, to see the amazing support and response from a job I did is just incredible, I couldn’t be more grateful to ASOS and Bridge for taking a chance on me and allowing me to show the world that everybody is beautiful, no matter what their shape, size or ethnicity.”

Check out the excited reactions from women all over the world, amazed at ASOS’ choice of not only a Black model, but a wonderfully curvy one at that.