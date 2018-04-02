THIS Move From NeNe Might Be The Pettiest Moment Of Her Career And Twitter Is Going Ham

Nene Exceeds Her Own Petty Levels

Nene is one of the most petty individuals to step foot on a reality TV set. It’s undeniable. She has a decade-long history of petty that most of us would only dream of having.This week she may have outdone herself. For the costume party that ended the RHOA season, Nene and her hubs went as a roach and exterminator.

Why? All to get back some dumb a$$ comments made earlier in the season by none other than Kim, who insinuated that Nene’s house was roach-infested. This is above and beyond petty and something we aspire to be. Peep how this absolutely tore Twitter apart.