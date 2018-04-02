Is This Real Life? Yes There Are People Defending Fabolous And Yes It’s Really Trash

Fabolous Incident Causes Uproar

So let’s just say that Fabolous didn’t punch Emily’s teeth out. Let’s say he never laid a finger on her. Okay, fine. But we’re not quite sure how anyone can defend Fab yelling at her the way he did, then threatening her father like he did. Not quite sure how anyone can say that’s fine.

I hate that everybody so mad at fab like y’all don’t get into fight with y’all significant others — APRIL29TH (@Michaelkors__) April 2, 2018

Well thanks to Twitter and the people who inhabit it, yes, there are actual people out here defending Fabolous. Sigh. Good thing for the rest of Twitter, these people are getting handled. Still, we have to stop this from happening.