This Your Fave? Fabolous Gets Lukewarm Crowd Response In First Performance Following Domestic Violence Clip [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Al Bello/Getty Images

Fabolous Performs For First Time Following Domestic Violence Video

This weekend the internet was shocked by a disturbing video of Fabolous violent outburst toward Emily B and her father.

Later that night, Fab performed alongside Jadakiss at a Lil Kim concert at Terminal 5 in New York. At the end of the show Fab addressed a seemingly conflicted crowd. According to TMZ some of the crowd was definitely cheering, but it also sounds like there are some boos and folks who were uncomfortable giving him a rousing ovation.

What do you see here? Does this seem like overwhelming support for F-A-B-O?

