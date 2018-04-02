Staying Strong: Emily B’s Daughter Taina Celebrates 20th B-Day With Friends Amid Domestic Drama

Emily B. No-Shows At Daughter’s Birthday After Violent Fight With Fabolous

It’s been a really tough weekend in the Bustamante-Jackson household but Emily B’s daughter is showing a brave face, following through with birthday plans and smiling through trauma. Just Friday details emerged about Taina’s parents getting into a violent dispute where her step-father Fabolous allegedly punched her mother 7-times in the face, knocking out her front teeth. Taina and Emily B’s comments were flooded with prayers from fans and friends over the sad news.

Yesterday Taina followed through with birthday plans, posting up flicks from a 20th birthday photo shoot and then last night, dinner with a large group of friends at Beauty & Essex in NYC.

Happy Birthday to me 💋 #20 A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:05pm PDT

Taina was met by a large group of friends and family at the restaurant, including Reginae Carter and her mom’s bestie Jonathan Fernandez of LHHMIA. Jonathan seemed to be watching over Taina, leaving an “I love you” in his comments. Emily B was a no-show to the dinner. The group ate and posed for photos at the dinner party.

