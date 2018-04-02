Kenya Moore Effortlessly Eviscerated Michael Rapaport On #WWHL & He Racistly Retaliated With THIS

Cool out, colonizer…

Kenya Moore And Michael Rapaport Face Off On “Watch What Happens Live”

Following the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” finale, Kenya Moore made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with a self-admitted housewives superfan.

Actor Michael Rapaport joined Kenya on Andy Cohen’s show to recap all things RHOA season 10 and to once and for all face off with the woman he said deserved to have her wig snatched by Porsha Williams during the season 6 reunion.

Krazy @KenyaMoore was bullying @Porsha4real went she got the wig snatched,she should have no regrets about that wig snatch #RHOA @Andy — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 4, 2016

After Andy asked Kenya and Michael to address each other, things got super shady super fast;

Michael: “You do know you’re on the show—as a villain, correct? You’ve gotten better…” Kenya: “I don’t need you to tell me what I am or am not, appreciate you for being a fan though, keep watching, keep the cable on. A new job would help that.” Michael: “You wish you were me Kenya…” Kenya: “A middle-aged fat white guy out of work, no, not really!”

Michael also added that Kenya had a “football team” for a glam squad that included a blow torch.

After their faceoff, Michael then shadily took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Kenya getting her makeup touched up, followed by a photo of an ape. (swipe to see)

KEEP IT CUTE COLONIZER, WE SEE YOU.

See more Kenya VS Michael on the flip.