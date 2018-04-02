Bye Carmelo! La La Is Back To Having Cakes Smashed By Ex-Hood-Booger-BF…And He Allegedly Stole Jewelry To Woo Her?

La La Anthony’s Ex Accused Of Stealing Watches To Impress Her

Don’t look Carmelo.

La La Anthony is allegedly back to hood-banging with an ex-boyfriend from over ten years according to a disgruntled post from rapper Mase’s sister. That’s right…Stason Betha blew up all the alleged undercover tea on instagram after accusing the uptown goon associated with La La of stealing jewelry in order to impress the divorcing actress. Pre-Carmelo, La La dated Suga J, a street clothing “designer” and known hustler. The two didn’t last but according to the accusations, they’ve been hanging heavy again.

Stason wrote and deleted on IG:

I been not saying anything but you keep going on and on with subliminals sooooo…when you do right by people you don’t steal PERIOD. You stole from Cudda to buy La La an engagement ring ANNNNNNND stole Cudda watch money and credit cards to take her shopping too. NOW you stole watches to buy her what this time???? Everytime you start back dealing with this girl you do something dramatic…it’s beyond clear SHE IS OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE AND YOU CAN’T AFFORD HER.

Stason pettily tagged Carmelo in the post and goes on to say she saw the stolen merchandise on Suga J in a recent IG post. Seems like this is the incriminating photo she speaks of…

