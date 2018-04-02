Bun(ny) In The Oven: Lance And Rebecca Gross Make An Easter Announcement That They’re Expecting Baby # 2

Lance Gross And Wife Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for the Gross family!!! Lance Gross and his wife, stylist Rebecca Gross, chose Easter Sunday to announce via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.

#Andanotherthing Happy Easter From Gross Family 🐰🐢 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

The couple squeezed in with daughter Berkeley and the Easter bunny for the reveal.

#andanotherthing A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:09am PDT

Berkeley is such a cutie.

Loving this beautiful family.

Congratulations to them! Hit the flip for some really hilarious footage of Berkeley doing Rebecca’s makeup.