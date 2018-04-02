Bun(ny) In The Oven: Lance And Rebecca Gross Make An Easter Announcement That They’re Expecting Baby # 2

- By Bossip Staff
Rebecca and Lance Gross

Lance Gross And Wife Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for the Gross family!!! Lance Gross and his wife, stylist Rebecca Gross, chose Easter Sunday to announce via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.

#Andanotherthing Happy Easter From Gross Family 🐰🐢

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

The couple squeezed in with daughter Berkeley and the Easter bunny for the reveal.

#andanotherthing

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

Berkeley is such a cutie.

✨Happy Easter! From our growing Family to yours! ✨

A post shared by Rebecca M Gross (@becmgross) on

Loving this beautiful family.

Congratulations to them! Hit the flip for some really hilarious footage of Berkeley doing Rebecca’s makeup.

That kid is focused and actually did a great job! She’s only three-years-old! She may really have a future in cosmetics.

#andanotherthing check the face of pure focus 😂😂😂#waitforit 🐢

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

