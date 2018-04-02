Bun(ny) In The Oven: Lance And Rebecca Gross Make An Easter Announcement That They’re Expecting Baby # 2
Congratulations are in order for the Gross family!!! Lance Gross and his wife, stylist Rebecca Gross, chose Easter Sunday to announce via Instagram that they are expecting their second child.
The couple squeezed in with daughter Berkeley and the Easter bunny for the reveal.
Berkeley is such a cutie.
Loving this beautiful family.
Congratulations to them! Hit the flip for some really hilarious footage of Berkeley doing Rebecca’s makeup.
That kid is focused and actually did a great job! She’s only three-years-old! She may really have a future in cosmetics.